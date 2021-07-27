San Antonio's Southern Roots Vegan Bakery now offering same-day delivery

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Southern Roots Vegan Bakery
-
Southern Roots' lemon cake is among its vegan treats.
In news some foodies may want to celebrate with a vegan cupcake, San Antonio's Southern Roots Vegan Bakery has introduced same-day delivery service.
Online deliveries have been a key part of the bakery's model since it launched two years ago. However, the new development means sweet-toothed San Antonians can now enjoy get near-immediate gratification when they order Southern Roots' vegan and nut-free cake donuts, cupcakes and cookies.
Those treats have earned the local business a nomination for Best Vegan Bakery in VegNews
, a national plant-based food magazine.
"We really want to get the word out to our hometown more than ever, as most of our customer base is out of state,” Southern Roots co-owner Cara Pitts said in a release. “We want to be an affordable option for them, whether they are vegan or not.”
Pitts and her Husband, both SA natives, run the business.
To order vegan treats, folks can visit the bakery website
and click on the link on top. Customers can choose to have their goodies delivered or ready for pick-up at two locations, Monday through Friday.
And, naturally, San Antonians can still order Southern Roots favorites to ship to friends and family anywhere in the United States.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.