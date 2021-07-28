San Antonio Brunch Fest to serve up mimosas, midday fare at Espee Pavilion this fall

click image
Sangria on the Burg is one of 15 restaurants participating in the Brunch Fest.
Local foodies have another event to pencil into their fall calendars: the San Antonio Brunch Festival
is now selling early bird tickets to its second annual soiree.
The Saturday, September 25 event will include fare from Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia, Study Space, Sangria on the Burg, Sand Box and other local restaurants. It will take place at The Espee Pavilion, the east-of-downtown entertainment venue previously known as Sunset Station.
In addition to brunch vittles, the fest will include live music from cover band Finding Friday along with sets from DJ Mystik, DJ Double R and DJ E-Phlat Music.
The early tickets are available through Sunday, August 1. According to the event website, general admission is $50 each and includes 12 food tickets and two drink tickets. VIP packages are available for $75 and include unlimited tastings, an open bar from 11 a.m to noon, two additional drink tickets and entry to indoor, air-conditioned lounges.
A portion of the Brunch Festival's ticket sales will fund Live Forever
, a San Antonio-based nonprofit that offers support and awareness to people suffering from strokes.
