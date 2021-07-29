Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, July 29, 2021

San Antonio’s South Side will gain first Chipotle location, complete with drive-thru

Posted By on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 10:15 AM

click image San Antonio’s South side will gain first Chipotle location this year. - INSTAGRAM / CHIPOTLE
  • Instagram / chipotle
  • San Antonio’s South side will gain first Chipotle location this year.
Residents of South San Antonio will soon gain a Chipotle, complete with a drive-thru, MySA reports.

The build-a-burrito chain operates 14 locations in San Antonio, though none is located south of U.S. Highway 90. The company confirmed to MySA that the future restaurant is at the corner of Southwest Military Drive and Mallard Street, near Frost Bank and across from Chick-fil-A.



"This new location will feature a Chipotlane, the brand’s digital order drive-thru pick up lane," a Chipotle rep told MySA in an an email. "On average, each Chipotle restaurant employs 25 individuals and offers leading benefits like access to mental health care for employees and their families, as well as debt-free degrees and more.”

The company expects to open the South Side location this fall.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

