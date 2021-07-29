Thieves rip off San Antonio cocktail guru Jeret Peña's 3 Star Bar prior to opening date
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Jul 29, 2021 at 1:56 PM
click to enlarge
-
Screenshot / Google Maps
-
Upcoming restaurant 3 Star Bar was burglarized early Thursday morning.
Highly anticipated Government Hill eatery 3 Star Bar is asking for help after thieves made off with thousands of dollars in kitchen equipment during a burglary early Thursday morning.
The group helming the concept — local cocktail gurus Jeret Peña and Rob Gourlay and chef Josh Calderon — created a crowdfunding campaign to raise $15,000 to replace the stolen gear.
“This is an unfamiliar and daunting challenge we now face,” the GoFundMe description
reads. “This project, including all equipment, has been totally self-funded. Since we have no investors, we are reaching out to the community for financial assistance.”
The restaurant was weeks away from opening, and the equipment hadn't yet been insured, according to the campaign description.
While 3 Star Bar hasn't released a formal opening date, the owners have leaked details such as a menu featuring whiskey-glazed meatballs and cured-meat sandwiches and a wide-ranging selection of drinks focusing on whiskeys, local beers and a selection of wines.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Boulevardier Group, The Brooklynite, the Last Word, Still Golden Social House, Hello Paradise, cocktails, Jeret Peña, new restaurant, opening soon, San Antonio, Texas, Grayson, Pearl, new restaurant, whiskey, Rob Gourlay, Josh Calderon, Hello Paradise, Esquire Tavern, House of Má, Hugman’s Oasis, deli, sandwiches, burglary, burglarized, Image