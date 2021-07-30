Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 30, 2021

Burger spot Mark's Outing will be latest San Antonio eatery to appear on Food Network

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 3:12 PM

click image Mark's Outing will tape a Food Network show next month. - INSTAGRAM / MARKSOUTING
  • Instagram / marksouting
  • Mark's Outing will tape a Food Network show next month.
Eastside burger haven Mark's Outing announced on social media that it will appear on a Food Network show featuring celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

"Join is for the live taping, we need our community support! Come out and #EatAtMarks," reads a post shared Friday afternoon.




A separate announcement posted Thursday and subsequently removed featured the logo from the series Restaurant Impossible — which helps "failing" eateries, according to its online description.

However, Mark's Outing representatives told news site MySA that the burger spot is doing well and not appearing on that show. Instead, Irvine — host of Restaurant Impossible — will be filming for a separate program. The taping will take place at the restaurant, located at 1624 E. Commerce St., on Tuesday, August 10.

Mark's Outing made its announcement shortly after El Remedio owner Joshua Palacios shared news that his mobile kitchen will tape a show with Irvine on Thursday, August 12.

