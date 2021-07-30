Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 30, 2021

Iced-tea chain HTeaO will open a second San Antonio store in the Medical Center on August 13

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 5:09 PM

HTeaO, the Amarillo-based chain that specializes in quenching thirsts with 26 varieties of flavored, freshly brewed iced teas, will open a second Alamo City store on August 13.

“We are officially 2 weeks from opening day! We cannot wait to open our doors to serve you San Antonio,” a Friday Facebook post from the new Medical Center store said.



The space, located at 8703 Huebner Road, will offer the same flavors as the HTeaO's first San Antonio outlet, which opened last summer. The new store will be the first companywide to feature a double drive-thru. 

The chain's 32 shops, which are also in the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth markets, allow iced-tea fans to mix their own formulas from its flavors, creating hundreds of combinations. Each location also offers a fresh fruit topping bar.

HTeaO's original San Antonio spot is at 22127 Bulverde Road in the Stone Oak area.

