Mr. Juicy Ends Legal Beef, Ice Ice Baby: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Instagram / iceicebabysa

Ice Ice Baby has opened a new location near MacArthur High School.

The's most-read food stories of the week included the end of simmering legal dispute between two local burger chains and some cool news about the expansion of a shaved-ice shop.In the case of the first, Chef Andrew Weissman was allowed to register the name of his two Mr. Juicy burger joints over the objections of local chain Longhorn Cafe, which accused him of violating its trademark. And in the second, Ice Ice Baby is opening a new location in Northeast SA to serve up its over-the-top raspa creations.Read on for those stories and more.