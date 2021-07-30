Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 30, 2021

Popular San Antonio food truck Naco Mexican Eatery to open first brick and mortar location this fall

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 10:13 AM

Naco Mexican Eatery owners Lizzeth Martinez (left) and Francisco Estrada.
  • Photo Courtesy Naco Mexican Eatery
  • Naco Mexican Eatery owners Lizzeth Martinez (left) and Francisco Estrada.
This fall, popular food truck Naco Mexican Eatery will make the jump to a brick and mortar location in Northeast San Antonio’s Los Patios complex.

A concept by husband-and-wife team Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez, Naco serves up Mexican plates, tacos, tortas and chilaquiles for breakfast and lunch service.



“We are blessed to be in a wonderful city, surrounded by the most amazing people who have fallen in love with our Mexican food ...” Estrada said in a release. “We can’t wait to be able to showcase even more with our full-service restaurant space.” 

Naco Mexican Eatery serves up Mexican plates, tacos, tortas and chilaquiles.
  • Photo Courtesy Naco Mexican Eatery
  • Naco Mexican Eatery serves up Mexican plates, tacos, tortas and chilaquiles.
The planned restaurant will offer a relaxed, family-friendly dining atmosphere spread between 2,900 square feet of indoor space and a 3,000-square-foot patio with a creek-side view. It will be open for breakfast, lunch and early dinner service during the week as well as for brunch on the weekends.

The company will continue to operate its food truck after the restaurant opens this fall.

