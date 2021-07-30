Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 30, 2021

San Antonio craft beer haven Big Hops will open far West Side location this fall

Posted By on Fri, Jul 30, 2021 at 1:10 PM

Craft beer chain Big Hops will start slinging suds on SA's west side this fall.
  • Instagram / bighopsshaenfield
  • Craft beer chain Big Hops will start slinging suds on SA’s west side this fall.
Craft-beer chain Big Hops will soon be slinging suds on San Antonio's far West Side, MySA reports.

Big Hops founder Rob Martindale told the news site that a 12991 Potranco Road location outside Loop 1604 is coming "soon." That means October, if Texas Department of Licensing filings are to be believed.



Martindale also told MySA the new Big Hops will be owned by a franchisee.

The San Antonio-based chain currently operates three locations: 226 W Bitters Road, 11224 Huebner Road and 7915 W. Loop 1604 North, near Shaenfield Road.

In addition to craft brews, the spots also serve up wine, mead, cider and an array of non-alcoholic drinks.

