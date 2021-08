San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez's La Frutería reopening Monday with new look and menu

click image Instagram / thefruteriasa

SA chef Johnny Hernandez’s La Frutería is reopening Monday, after a months-long renovation hiatus . The space, now rechristened The Frutería-Botanero , will debut new menu offerings, ranging from ceviches to mole dishes, starting at 4 p.m., according to a social media post.Hernandez's nine-year-old Southtown spot was primarily known as a breakfast and lunch haven that offered lighter botanas, refreshing happy hours and trendy dinners. However, its revamped food menu is expanded to include dishes such as shrimp aguachile, Baja-style tuna ceviche and pork mole verde.The drink menu has also received an overhaul, but fans of the spot’s cucumber-packed Los Pepinos Margarita shouldn’t fret. The popular cocktail made the cut. July 28 Instagram post told fans that reservations for reopening night are strongly suggested — and anxious followers heeded that warning. As of press time, reservations for Monday evening are full.The newly renovated space will be open Monday through Thursday 4-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m.-midnight.