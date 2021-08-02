Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 2, 2021

San Antonio chef Johnny Hernandez's La Frutería reopening Monday with new look and menu

SA chef Johnny Hernandez’s La Frutería is reopening Monday, after a months-long renovation hiatus. The space, now rechristened The Frutería-Botanero, will debut new menu offerings, ranging from ceviches to mole dishes, starting at 4 p.m., according to a social media post.

Hernandez's nine-year-old Southtown spot was primarily known as a breakfast and lunch haven that offered lighter botanas, refreshing happy hours and trendy dinners. However, its revamped food menu is expanded to include dishes such as shrimp aguachile, Baja-style tuna ceviche and pork mole verde.



The drink menu has also received an overhaul, but fans of the spot’s cucumber-packed Los Pepinos Margarita shouldn’t fret. The popular cocktail made the cut.

A July 28 Instagram post told fans that reservations for reopening night are strongly suggested — and anxious followers heeded that warning. As of press time, reservations for Monday evening are full.

The newly renovated space will be open Monday through Thursday 4-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4 p.m.-midnight.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

