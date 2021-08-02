San Antonio pour-your-own-beer spot The Dooryard will host August 14 luau

click image Instagram / thedooryardsa

San Antonio’s The Dooryard is sayingto the summer season with a Door Jam Tiki Slam luau featuring a pig roast, tiki-inspired craft beers on tap and live music by local surf rockers King Pelican.The Saturday, August 14 soiree will take place at the pour-your-own-beer spot, which plans to tap luau-appropriate kegs for the occasion, including a Pina Colada cream ale from Fort Worth's Martin House Brewing Co.Deep Ellum Brewery will offer a collaboration brew made with its Blind Lemon seltzer and San Antonio-based Bexar Tonics' Texas Wildflower Mixer. The natural tonic purveyor will also serve up a cocktail using its Smoked Fig Mixer and Wild Basin Classic Lime Hard Seltzer.Dooryard chef Phil Carden will be getting into the luau spirit with a pig roast on the patio, offering up barbecue plates starting at 6 p.m. Folks can also order from The Dooryard's full menu.Local DJs will provide tunes all afternoon, leading up to live music by King Pelican, known for its combination of surf and garage sounds from the early '60s. The band will take the stage from 7-10 p.m.