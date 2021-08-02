Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 2, 2021

San Antonio’s Central Market turns up the heat this week via 26th annual Hatch Chile Fest

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click image Central Market’s 26th annual Hatch Chile Fest is slated to start this week. - INSTAGRAM / CENTRAL_MARKET
  • Instagram / central_market
  • Central Market’s 26th annual Hatch Chile Fest is slated to start this week.
It’s that time of year again, hotheads. Central Market’s 26th annual Hatch Chile Fest will kick off Wednesday, August 4, bringing the pepper's complex heat back to the Lone Star State.

Named after the village of Hatch, New Mexico, where they’re harvested only a few weeks out of the year, the chiles have earned a cult following for a their distinctive balance of heat and sweet.



This year, San Antonio-based H-E-B's Central Market locations will roast more than 250,000 pounds of Hatch peppers for sale by the pound. The high-end grocery chain — including its Alamo Heights outlet — will also serve up Hatch-embellished items including queso, casseroles, twice-baked potatoes, crab cakes and sausage kolaches.

The Hatch promotion will run through August 24.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Iced-tea chain HTeaO will open a second San Antonio store in the Medical Center on August 13 Read More

  2. Former Major League Baseball pitcher Jeremy Affeldt to open craft brewery just north of San Antonio Read More

  3. Burger spot Mark's Outing will be latest San Antonio eatery to appear on Food Network Read More

  4. Popular San Antonio food truck Naco Mexican Eatery to open first brick and mortar location this fall Read More

  5. Mr. Juicy Ends Legal Beef, Ice Ice Baby: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation