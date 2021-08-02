Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 2, 2021

San Antonio’s Swine House and Vista Brewing join forces for Thursday roast beef pop-up

Posted By on Mon, Aug 2, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click image Swine House and Vista Brewing will join forces for a roast beef pop-up Thursday. - INSTAGRAM / SWINEHOUSESA
  • Instagram / swinehousesa
  • Swine House and Vista Brewing will join forces for a roast beef pop-up Thursday.
Roast beast guru Joe Saenz of sustainable butcher shop Swine House will post up at San Antonio’s new Vista Brewing tasting room on Thursday, August 5 to host a roast beef sandwich pop-up of epic proportions.

Using some of the best retail cuts of sustainable meat available — that’s kind of Swine House’s jam — Saenz will dole out roast beef sandwiches made with thinly-sliced, medium-rare, grass-fed beef from Canyon Lake-area farm Pure Pastures. The sandos will also feature horseradish mayo and pressgurka, a pickled cucumber salad, on a Martin’s Potato Roll.



By the way, there will also be bacon-fat steak fries.

Folks who want to indulge in the pop-up can pre-order their $12 sando at Swine House’s Square site for pickup at Vista Brewing between 4-8 p.m. Folks who take advantage of the preorder system will also be able to snag the brewery's namesake Kolsch for just $4.

Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio with a new tasting room in June. The space, located at Warehouse 5, offers its own beers along with Texas-produced wine and cider in a beer garden for outdoor imbibing.

