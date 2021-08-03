Tuesday, August 3, 2021
San Antonio Tiff's Treats locations will give away free chocolate chip cookies on Wednesday
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 1:04 PM
Photo Courtesy Tiff’s Treats
Tiff's Treats locations will give away free chocolate chip cookies August 4.
Texas-based warm cookie delivery company Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving them away.
All five of the chain's San Antonio locations will dole out one free chocolate chip cookie per customer all day Wednesday, August 4, the date of the food holiday. The stores will also discount the childhood favorite to $12 per dozen all day, down from the usual cost of $18.
“It was a batch of warm chocolate chip cookies that inspired Leon and I to start this business 22 years ago as college sophomores,” Tiff's Treats founder Tiffany Chen said in a release. “We love to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and we’re excited to treat our fans to a free, warm cookie in-store all day.”
Folks interested in snagging that free cookie can check the company’s website
for its nearest location.
