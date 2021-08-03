Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

San Antonio’s Box Street Social to open brick and mortar restaurant at Hemisfair by end of year

Posted By on Tue, Aug 3, 2021 at 10:20 AM

click image Box Street All Day will open in SA’s Hemisfair ’68 complex by year’s end. - FACEBOOK / BOX STREET SOCIAL
  • Facebook / Box Street Social
  • Box Street All Day will open in SA’s Hemisfair ’68 complex by year’s end.
The team behind popular food truck Box Street Social will open its first brick and mortar space — dubbed Box Street All Day — in downtown’s Hemisfair complex by the end of the year, MySA reports.

Chef-owner Edward Garcia and co-owner Daniel Treviño had planned to open the restaurant in spring of last year, but the pandemic delayed their progress on the 3,600-square-foot space it will occupy.



Garcia told MySA the eatery will feature a "coastal" feel and seat 200 diners between its indoor and outdoor areas. He also joked that the spot will be the perfect atmosphere for a "third or fourth date," in that it's laid back but still impressive.


Box Street All Day's menu items will have an average price of $12.

The name change from Box Street Social to Box Street All Day is an homage to the eatery’s brunch, lunch and dinner menus, according to Garcia. He told MySA the restaurant will be big on brunch and also include a full bar.

Box Street will join San Antonio-based eateries Jerk Shack and Bombay Bicycle Club, which are also in the process of opening locations in the mixed-use Hemisfair complex. Both are expected to begin serving next year.

