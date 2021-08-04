Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

San Antonio's Sari Sari Filipino launches dinner series ahead of opening second location

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click image Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant's dinner series looks to introduce fans to a new concept. - FACEBOOK / SARI SARI SUPPER CLUB
  • Facebook / Sari Sari Supper Club
  • Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant's dinner series looks to introduce fans to a new concept.
This fall, fans of Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant’s fare will have another brick and mortar location in which to indulge. In the meantime, owners Adrian and Camille De Los Reyes have launched a supper club series at their existing Wurzbach Road space to introduce fans to the upcoming eatery.

The new spot, dubbed Sari-Sari Supper Club, is slated to open near Highway 151 and Military Drive in the fall, MySA reports. It will be an extension of the original restaurant, and each dinner serves up a six-course meal of possible future menu items for guest feedback ahead of the opening.



"We hope to be doing either monthly or weekly supper clubs at the new restaurant," co-owner Camille De Los Reyes told the news site. "We'll also have a private chef's table in the kitchen that can be booked out to really have a different kind of experience where you're one-on-one right here with a chef and you're not sharing it with the whole restaurant.”

click image Owner and chef Adrian De Los Reyes at the inaugural event. - FACEBOOK / SARI SARI SUPPER CLUB
  • Facebook / Sari Sari Supper Club
  • Owner and chef Adrian De Los Reyes at the inaugural event.
The dinner series’ inaugural event took place on July 25. The next gathering will occur on Sunday, August 8. Tickets are $80 per person and include the option of adding wine parings for $20.

As of press time, only six seats remained available for the August 8 event.

The upcoming menu features items such as adobo arancini with calabasas puree, seared pompano with sweet rice pilaf and ginger coconut foam and mango, peach empanadas topped with coconut caramel drizzle and pineapple chutney, MySA reports.

