Thursday, August 5, 2021

Nearly 60 San Antonio eateries participating in Culinaria’s summer Restaurant Weeks, August 14-28

Posted By on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM

click image Cuishe Cocina Mexicana is one of 57 spots taking part in Culinaria’s end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks. - INSTAGRAM / CUISHE_COCINA
  • Instagram / cuishe_cocina
  • Cuishe Cocina Mexicana is one of 57 spots taking part in Culinaria’s end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks.
Nearly 60 San Antonio restaurants will offer three- or four-course fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks, which runs August 14-28.

As part of the two-week event, participating eateries offer the fixed-price menus at lunch and dinner. Lunch menus are set at $20 and dinner at either $35 or $45. Part of the ticket for each meal goes back to Culinaria to fund its mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination by supporting the local hospitality industry.



“The fun of Restaurant Weeks is that it gives our audience a chance to visit old favorites or discover a new find that they have been wanting to try and just haven’t made it to yet,” Culinaria CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. “In turn, it’s giving restaurants a boost ... in what is typically a slower time for them during the end of the summer season.”

The 14-day event comes as SA's COVID-19 threat level has risen from "moderate" to “severe," and the Alamo City has experienced a steep spike in hospitalizations since the end of June. In light of that trend, each restaurant participating in the biannual discount-dining event will also offer special to-go options.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

