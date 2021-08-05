Texas-based Deep Ellum Brewing celebrates National IPA day with launch of new Hop Seeker ale

click image Instagram / deepellumbrewing

Deep Ellum Brewing Co. has released a new series of Hop Seeker IPAs.

click image Instagram / deepellumbrewing

Deep Ellum Hop Seeker West Coast IPA.

Local hopheads may already be planning a daylong celebration of National IPA Day, which falls on Thursday. But leave it to Dallas’ Deep Ellum Brewing Co. to take things a step further.The brewer is using the brew holiday to launch the first beer in a new series of Hop Seeker IPAs.The first heavy-hitting IPA in the series — a juicy West Coast-inspired brew dubbed the Hop Seeker West Coast IPA — is made with Mosaic and Cashmere hops from the Pacific Northwest. Two dry hop processes and 72 hours of conditioning give the suds gentle fruity aromas and a finish with the sticky, drippy and resinous flavors indicative of the style, according to tasting notes.The hefty brew also weighs in at 7.3% ABV.“For this initial release we pulled inspiration from some of our favorite breweries on the West Coast that are making huge waves with IPAs," Deep Ellum Head Brewer Brian Morris said in a release. "Consider this a tribute to everything we love about the modern revival of the West Coast IPA. Clear, crisp, and packed with some of our favorite hops."Hop Seeker is now available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at area grocery and liquor stores.