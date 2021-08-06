HTeaO, Terry Black's BBQ: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / HTeaO San Antonio - Medical Center
-
Amarillo-based HTeaO will open a second SA location August 13.
The Current
’s biggest food stories this week included real estate news surrounding one of Texas barbecue’s royal families, and the tragic passing of a longtime molino owner.
The former story shares details surrounding the purchase of a large piece of real estate near the Pearl complex — bought by family who operates Terry Black’s Barbecue in Austin and Dallas. The latter covers the tragic demise of Sergio Salcedo, 65, owner of West Side eatery Sergio’s Molino. The business caught fire early Sunday morning, and Salcedo was found inside.
Read on for those stories and more.
