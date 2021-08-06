Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 6, 2021

HTeaO, Terry Black's BBQ: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Posted By on Fri, Aug 6, 2021 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge Amarillo-based HTeaO will open a second SA location August 13. - FACEBOOK / HTEAO SAN ANTONIO - MEDICAL CENTER
  • Facebook / HTeaO San Antonio - Medical Center
  • Amarillo-based HTeaO will open a second SA location August 13.
The Current’s biggest food stories this week included real estate news surrounding one of Texas barbecue’s royal families, and the tragic passing of a longtime molino owner.

The former story shares details surrounding the purchase of a large piece of real estate near the Pearl complex — bought by family who operates Terry Black’s Barbecue in Austin and Dallas. The latter covers the tragic demise of Sergio Salcedo, 65, owner of West Side eatery Sergio’s Molino. The business caught fire early Sunday morning, and Salcedo was found inside.



Read on for those stories and more. So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

