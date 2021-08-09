Monday, August 9, 2021
San Antonio Creole food truck Datz It and Datz All now posted up at cocktail spot Pastiche
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 10:02 AM
Cocktail haven Pastiche is now hosting food truck Datz It and Datz All.
Creole food truck Datz It and Datz All is now slinging its soulful Louisiana-style fare at East Side cocktail haven Pastiche.
The six year-old-business began service at the cocktail parlor over the weekend, offering an opening menu of smoked alligator sausage and fried alligator po’boy sandwiches, boudin and the truck’s signature Datz It Cheeseburger.
Creole food truck Datz It and Datz All specializes in soulful Louisiana-style cuisine.
Pastiche is open Tuesday through Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-midnight. The food truck will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and serve until 11 p.m. or sell out.
Pastiche is located at 1506 E. Houston St.
