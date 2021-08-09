Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 9, 2021

San Antonio Creole food truck Datz It and Datz All now posted up at cocktail spot Pastiche

Posted By on Mon, Aug 9, 2021 at 10:02 AM

click image Cocktail haven Pastiche is now hosting food truck Datz It and Datz All. - FACEBOOK / DATZ IT AND DATZ ALL LLC
  • Facebook / Datz It and Datz All LLC
  • Cocktail haven Pastiche is now hosting food truck Datz It and Datz All.
Creole food truck Datz It and Datz All is now slinging its soulful Louisiana-style fare at East Side cocktail haven Pastiche.

The six year-old-business began service at the cocktail parlor over the weekend, offering an opening menu of smoked alligator sausage and fried alligator po’boy sandwiches, boudin and the truck’s signature Datz It Cheeseburger.



click image Creole food truck Datz It and Datz All specializes in soulful Louisiana-style cuisine. - FACEBOOK / DATZ IT AND DATZ ALL LLC
  • Facebook / Datz It and Datz All LLC
  • Creole food truck Datz It and Datz All specializes in soulful Louisiana-style cuisine.
Pastiche is open Tuesday through Thursday 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m.-midnight. The food truck will open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and serve until 11 p.m. or sell out.

Pastiche is located at 1506 E. Houston St.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Puerto Rican tapas restaurant Luna Rosa eyeing a location in Southtown Read More

  2. HTeaO, Terry Black's BBQ: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. Swanky Texas cuisine spot Bar Loretta now open in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood Read More

  4. Utah-based Crumbl Cookies will open another north San Antonio location next spring Read More

  5. San Antonio locations of Twin Peaks now serving cheap AF 22-ounce beers on Wednesdays Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation