Hot chicken outfit Clutch City Cluckers will launch first San Antonio location August 20
By Nina Rangel
Clutch City Cluckers will begin slinging its Nashville-inspired hot chicken sandwiches on Friday, August 20.
Spicy yardbird aficionados, take note: Houston-based Clutch City Cluckers will start slinging Nashville-inspired hot chicken at 7038 UTSA Blvd. on Friday, August 20.
The food truck will hold a two-day grand opening from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. that Friday and Saturday, offering its entire menu at 50% off.
Those opening details follow an announcement from Clutch City
last month that it would permanently locate its second food truck in San Antonio.
Clutch City is known for serving up sandwiches, tenders and loaded fries at heat levels ranging from “no spice” to the incendiary “cluck it like it’s HOT.”
Clutch City Cluckers' Brunch Sandwich with Egg
After the grand opening weekend, the SA food truck will also offer a brunch menu on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The truck will operate daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
