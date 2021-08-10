San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing to hold daylong frozen dessert-inspired beer fest

click image Instagram / chris_andhisflyingcamera

Weathered Souls Brewing’s summer Creamery Series event is slated to take place August 28.

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. is joining forces with other Texas breweries for a Saturday, August 28 event showcasing beers inspired by decadent summertime desserts.The Creamery Series party will allow beer aficionados to sample a variety of fruited sours along with Weathered Souls' own Creamery Series IPA, which is treated with vanilla, lactose and both peach and pineapple purées.The lineup of brewers will also include SA's Islla Street Brewing, Austin’s Jester King Brewery, Brookshire's Baa Baa Brewhouse and Ingenious Brewing Company and Urban South HTX Brewery, both of Houston.“Our Creamery summertime event is a celebration of all things ‘frozen dessert,’” Weathered Souls co-founder and head brewer Marcus Baskerville told the. “Summertime is always better with a scoop of ice cream in hand, and it’s even better finishing it with a delicious beer.”Keeping with the summertime sweets theme, Weathered Souls will dole out craft-beer slushees and fresh-made gelato from Houston-based fresh fruit purée company Fierce Fruits. The brewery will also play host to Amy's Ice Cream, Lick Honest Ice Creams and Mister Softee.The summer soiree will be the brewery’s first foray into welcoming other suds makers to its Northeast San Antonio home base. The event will run from noon to 5 p.m.