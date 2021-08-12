Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, August 12, 2021

Burger joint P. Terry's brews up exclusive coffee collaboration with San Antonio-based H-E-B

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 12:15 PM

P. Terry's will serve H-E-B Cafe Olé Organics coffee in all of its locations starting August 12.
  • Photo Courtesy P. Terry's
  • P. Terry’s will serve H-E-B Cafe Olé Organics coffee in all of its locations starting August 12.
P. Terry’s Burger Stand has inked an exclusive deal to offer San Antonio-based H-E-B's Cafe Olé Organics coffee in all of its locations.

The Austin-based chain will brew the organic medium roast coffee in-house daily from freshly ground beans. Fans of the brew will also be able to pick it up at their area H-E-B, available in single cups.



click to enlarge P. Terry’s will serve H-E-B Cafe Olé Organics coffee in all of its locations starting August 12. - PHOTO COURTESY P. TERRY'S
  • Photo Courtesy P. Terry's
  • P. Terry’s will serve H-E-B Cafe Olé Organics coffee in all of its locations starting August 12.
P. Terry’s opened its first San Antonio location at 8539 Fredericksburg Road last month. The chain also will launch a new, 2,679-square-foot store at 530 N. Loop 1604 West in the fall.

