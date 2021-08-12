San Antonio's Vista Brewing launching summer music, barbecue pop-up series

click image
Vista Brewing has unveiled details for a summer music and food series.
downtown-area beer garden Vista Brewing will hold a summer music and food series featuring San Antonio-based musicians and mobile kitchens.
The series will kick off Saturday, August 14 with music from singer-songwriter Brandon Padier from 6-8 p.m. and eats from Reese Bros BBQ, a smoked meat outfit which recently announced plans
for a brick and mortar space near the Alamodome.
Reese Bros is known for sausage, turkey, ribs and 14-hour smoked brisket, however the truck will debut a new menu item at the Vista Brewing event: smoked hamburgers. All its items will be available from 4 p.m. to sellout.
Reese Bros and Brandon Padier will return for a Saturday, August 22 iteration of the series, joined by Alamo City-based singer-songwriter Cooper Greenberg. Padier will play from 4-6 p.m. and Greenberg will take the stage from 6-8 p.m.
The tasting room hopes to book more music pop-ups throughout the summer.
Vista’s San Antonio beer garden — an extension of the Driftwood, Texas-based brewery — is the business' second outward expansion following the opening of a tasting room in the town of Bee Cave last September.
Vista Brewing's local operation is located in Warehouse 5, a former factory transformed into lofts and business spaces. The tasting room and beer garden is open Thursday and Friday from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
