Thursday, August 12, 2021

San Antonio's Vista Brewing launching summer music, barbecue pop-up series

Posted By on Thu, Aug 12, 2021 at 9:58 AM

click image Vista Brewing has unveiled details for a summer music and food series. - INSTAGRAM / VISTABREWINGSATX
  • Instagram / vistabrewingsatx
  • Vista Brewing has unveiled details for a summer music and food series.
New-ish downtown-area beer garden Vista Brewing will hold a summer music and food series featuring San Antonio-based musicians and mobile kitchens.

The series will kick off Saturday, August 14 with music from singer-songwriter Brandon Padier from 6-8 p.m. and eats from Reese Bros BBQ, a smoked meat outfit which recently announced plans for a brick and mortar space near the Alamodome.



click to enlarge The series will kick off this Saturday, August 14 with music from Brandon Padier. - IMAGE COURTESY VISTA BREWING
  • Image Courtesy Vista Brewing
  • The series will kick off this Saturday, August 14 with music from Brandon Padier.
Reese Bros is known for sausage, turkey, ribs and 14-hour smoked brisket, however the truck will debut a new menu item at the Vista Brewing event: smoked hamburgers. All its items will be available from 4 p.m. to sellout.

Reese Bros and Brandon Padier will return for a Saturday, August 22 iteration of the series, joined by Alamo City-based singer-songwriter Cooper Greenberg. Padier will play from 4-6 p.m. and Greenberg will take the stage from 6-8 p.m.

The tasting room hopes to book more music pop-ups throughout the summer.

Vista’s San Antonio beer garden — an extension of the Driftwood, Texas-based brewery — is the business' second outward expansion following the opening of a tasting room in the town of Bee Cave last September.

Vista Brewing's local operation is located in Warehouse 5, a former factory transformed into lofts and business spaces. The tasting room and beer garden is open Thursday and Friday from 2-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

