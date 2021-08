2021 San Antonio Beer Run will kick off in early September — no actual running required

click image Instagram / deuxsouth

2021’s San Antonio Beer Run kicks off September 4.

Thirteen San Antonio craft breweries will participate in 2021’s San Antonio Beer Run, an event that aims to connect local brewers with locals who savor quality suds.The Beer Run encourages brewery-goers to snag new beers from each participating brewery during the week of September 4-11 and get a special passport stamped at each visit. SABR passport holders with seven or more stamps will get a commemorative glass, while supplies last.Cactus Land Brewing, Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., Roadmap Brewing Co., Freetail Brewing Co. and newcomers Vista Brewing — to name a handful — will each offer a specialty brew for the weeklong event. Event organizers also crafted a handy Google Map which notes the breweries participating in this year’s Beer Run, allowing beer connoisseurs to pre-plot their course.Those interested in more details can follow the breweries listed above or check out the San Antonio Beer Run website