E-grocer specializing in Asian and Hispanic food products launches service in San Antonio
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 2:03 PM
Weee!, an e-grocer specializing in Asian products, now serves San Antonio.
San Antonio is home to plenty of international markets
, but folks hankering for a taste of their home countries — or just looking to broaden their culinary horizons — now have an another online option too.
Weee!, an e-grocer specializing in Asian and Hispanic products, this week launched service in the Alamo City. The California-based business has been in operation since 2015.
The grocery service sources and delivers thousands of products, including fresh produce, traditional comfort foods and a variety of snacks. Customers can search and order from its inventory via an app available on the iOS and Android platforms.
A perusal of the Weee! website
uncovered a user-friendly experience. Items are organized in categories including pantry, meat, dim sum, canned goods, seasonings and produce. Additionally, its search function allows users to filter for newly added products as well as specific dietary restrictions such as vegan, halal and trans-fat free.
The app now offers free next-day delivery of fresh produce, meat and seafood to the Alamo City on orders over $35. Shelf-stable pantry items are available for shipping via Weee! Pantry+, the company's nonperishable-focused arm.
