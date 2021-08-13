Luna Rosa, Mr. Crabby's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Mr.Crabby's Seafood Kitchen and Bar Live Oak by Redhook
-
McAllen-born Mr. Crabby’s Seafood Kitchen and Bar has opened in the northeastern suburb of Selma.
The Current’s
biggest food stories this week consisted mostly of opening announcements for new restaurants, including Bar Loretta’s debut of its craft cocktails and fancy fare in Southtown, and steaming seafood on the Northeast side from McAllen-based Mr. Crabby’s.
The oddball of this week's top stories focused on a report from a home-project advice site Workshopedia, which named Lone Star — brewed by San Antonio-based Pabst — as Texas' most popular "trashy” beer.
Read on for those stories and more.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, food news, San Antonio food news, top headlines, food news roundup, Luna Rosa, new location, Brooks City Base, South San Antonio, Southtown, new restaurants, restaurants near me, Madhatter’s Tea House and Cafe, King William, Bar Loretta, new restaurant, new bar, Southtown, San Antonio dining, San Antonio restaurants, now open, McAllen-based, Mr. Crabby’s, Redhook Seafood, Red Hook Seafood, new seafood house, shrimp boil, seafood boil, po’boy sandwiches, fried catfish, chicken wings, boudin balls, fried alligator, cajun specialties, blackened catfish, crawfish étouffée, food near me, seafood near me, Lone Star, trash beer, cheap beer, trashy beer, Workshopedia, Pabst Brewing Co., Image