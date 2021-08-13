San Antonio-based Cruising Kitchens gifts $250,000 food truck to Olympic gold medalist's mom

click image
SA-based entrepreneur Cameron Davies has gifted Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock’s mother a $250,000 food truck.
New Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock made headlines last week, when she told Houston TV station ABC 13
that she planned to use part of her winnings from the games to buy a food truck for her mom.
San Antonio-based entrepreneur Cameron Davies did her one better and offered to gift the wrestler’s mother a $250,000 truck with "all the bells and whistles.”
Shonda Wells, Mensah-Stock’s mother, once sold barbecue out of a pit with two wheels, according to a USA Today report
. When Davies, owner of food-truck manufacturing company Cruising Kitchens, heard about Mensah-Stock's promise to help her with an upgrade, he told the newspaper that he researched the athlete and "fell in love with the person she [is]."
“It's time for you to take care of her, because she's been taking care of you," Davies told Mensah-Stock during a Zoom meeting facilitated by ABC13 during which he revealed plans to gift the truck.
The mobile kitchen, which will be dubbed "P'lickles Famous BBQ," will take more than three months to design and build. When finished, it will serve grub in the greater Houston area.
Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win a gold medal in wrestling when she defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the final.
Davies and his Cruising Kitchens outfit are known for one-of-a-kind mobile kitchens, including a new mobile taproom
for Houston-based Karbach Brewing and a 24-foot behemoth
of a food truck for SA-based Whataburger.
