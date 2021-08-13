Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 13, 2021

San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer introduces hilariously unnecessary bar sign-slash-bug zapper

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM

What's a product launch without a good gimmick?

To celebrate the recent-ish introduction of its Lone Star Agave Seltzers, San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer and its ad agency of record, CALLEN, have debuted a four-foot-by-four-foot neon bar sign that doubles as a functioning mosquito zapper.



Yeah, we don't quite get it, either. So, we looked for an explanation from Daniel Crawford, senior brand manager for San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing Co.'s Lone Star brand.

In a release, Crawford explained that oppressive mosquitos, along with heat, were the bane of Lone Star State summers. “Nothing ruins good times outside on the patio or porch than a bite from this dreaded foe," he added. "When CALLEN brought us this idea, we knew it … would keep us on our patios at least 2-3 seltzers longer.”

So, now you know.

The sign plugs into a standard outlet, with a top layer of perforated acrylic to "allow mosquitoes in, but keep curious Texas fingers out," according to ad news site Muse by Clio.

Right on. Safety first, especially around alcohol.

The bug-blasting prop will tour outdoor eating and drinking establishments statewide this year as part of promotions surrounding the seltzers. The new beverage line launched back in April.

