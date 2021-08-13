San Antonio’s Comfort Café closed this weekend following staff-wide COVID exposure

click to enlarge
Brunch haven Comfort Café is closed for a second consecutive weekend.
Local brunch darling Comfort Café will be closed this weekend, marking its second consecutive weekend closure following staff-wide exposure to COVID-19, MySA reports
Owner Teri Lopez
told the news site she plans to reopen the restaurant, located in the Los Patios development, on Friday, August 20 to ensure staff is able to safeguard against spreading the virus.
The closure is the latest hardship for Comfort Café. Its original San Antonio location at 5616 Bandera Road, has been closed since early July after being damaged by a flood.
“It's rough because I feel like we just get started on some recovery efforts then another thing happens — we are still waiting on insurance to see if the flood damage can be repaired," Lopez told MySA. "We realize this has been a tough year for everyone, we are just grateful that we will be able to open soon."
The Los Patios location is the second Alamo City outpost of the concept founded in Smithville, Texas. The restaurant’s pay-what-you-can business model funds Smithville-based SerenityStar's mission of providing transformational programs for people on the road to recovery.
SerenityStar’s Comfort Cafés offer breakfast selections such as waffles, French toast, crepes, omelettes and stuffed pancakes. Lunch options include a variety of salads, cold sandwiches, burgers and chicken entrees.
