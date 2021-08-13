Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 13, 2021

San Antonio’s Comfort Café closed this weekend following staff-wide COVID exposure

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge Brunch haven Comfort Café is closed for a second consecutive weekend. - INSTAGRAM / COMFORTCAFESATX
  • Instagram / comfortcafesatx
  • Brunch haven Comfort Café is closed for a second consecutive weekend.
Local brunch darling Comfort Café will be closed this weekend, marking its second consecutive weekend closure following staff-wide exposure to COVID-19, MySA reports.

Owner Teri Lopez told the news site she plans to reopen the restaurant, located in the Los Patios development, on Friday, August 20 to ensure staff is able to safeguard against spreading the virus.



The closure is the latest hardship for Comfort Café. Its original San Antonio location at 5616 Bandera Road, has been closed since early July after being damaged by a flood.

“It's rough because I feel like we just get started on some recovery efforts then another thing happens — we are still waiting on insurance to see if the flood damage can be repaired," Lopez told MySA. "We realize this has been a tough year for everyone, we are just grateful that we will be able to open soon."

The Los Patios location is the second Alamo City outpost of the concept founded in Smithville, Texas. The restaurant’s pay-what-you-can business model funds Smithville-based SerenityStar's mission of providing transformational programs for people on the road to recovery.

SerenityStar’s Comfort Cafés offer breakfast selections such as waffles, French toast, crepes, omelettes and stuffed pancakes. Lunch options include a variety of salads, cold sandwiches, burgers and chicken entrees.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Burger joint P. Terry's brews up exclusive coffee collaboration with San Antonio-based H-E-B Read More

  2. San Antonio Puerto Rican tapas restaurant Luna Rosa eyeing a location in Southtown Read More

  3. New seafood joint Mr. Crabby's now open in Northeast San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio’s revered mini-chain Taquería Datapoint to open Northside location next week Read More

  5. San Antonio's Vista Brewing launching summer music, barbecue pop-up series Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation