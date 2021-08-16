Monday, August 16, 2021
San Antonio is home to top staycation-worthy hotels, according to latest Yelp ranking
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 12:54 PM
The St. Anthony is among the top hotels in Texas.
Labor Day weekend is nearly upon us, and those looking to plan a staycation can turn to a new report from review site Yelp that ranks 21 San Antonio spots in its Top 100 Places to Stay in Texas
.
While the list is broad enough to include bed and breakfasts and so-called "glamping" spots, the Alamo City's strongest showing came from its hotels, four of which landed in the top 10. The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa came in at No. 2, the JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa at No. 3, the Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk at No. 9 and the St. Anthony Hotel at No. 10.
To compile its list, Yelp identified businesses in the hotel and travel categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning synonyms of the term “vacation." The site then ranked the spots using factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those terms.
