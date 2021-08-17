Highly anticipated San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day to hold sneak peek pop-up this weekend

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Box Street All Day
Box Street All Day will open in SA’s Hemisfair ’68 complex by year’s end.
Long-awaited downtown restaurant Box Street All Day is expected to open its doors
by year's end.
But for those who can't wait, chef-owner Edward Garcia and and co-owner Daniel Treviño will offer a sneak peek at the casual, chef-driven concept's menu via a Saturday, August 21 pop-up.
The event will feature bubbles and brunch items from Garcia’s upcoming Box Street All Day menu, which he says can be described as “American-eclectic.”
“We like to interpret food however we want to," Garcia told the Current
. "That’s not to say there’s going to be any ‘fusion,’ but it’s definitely going to be brunch-heavy. We like to play with food, and we like to eat, so I think that’s what really drives this menu."
Dishes available at the pop-up will include a Scotch egg with breakfast sausage from local butcher Swine House, and bacon jam sliders featuring ground brisket patties and American cheese on house-made milk buns served with the eatery's namesake fries.
The Box Fries are a staple of the flagship food truck and catering business Box Street Social, recognized as the nation's fourth-best food truck
back in 2019.
The pop-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Espee Pavilion, the east-of-downtown entertainment venue previously known as Sunset Station. Tickets cost $85
and include a cocktail hour with bubbly tipples, a five-course brunch and tunes from local DJ Despeinada.
Garcia and Treviño teamed up with local designer Caroline Garcia-Bowman to create Box Street All Day, a 3,600-square-foot space in downtown’s Hemisfair complex. The new venture will offer hearty brunch fare and other amenities not yet tapped in the area, such as a small market and coffee program.
“We’ll have both a bar and coffee program, so a large chunk of our indoor space will be bar seating, but we’re also going to have a bottle shop inside, with some cool grab-and-go boutique wines and beers, as well as some grab-and-go food items,” Garcia-Bowman said.
