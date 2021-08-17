Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Highly anticipated San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day to hold sneak peek pop-up this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 12:16 PM

click to enlarge Box Street All Day will open in SA’s Hemisfair ’68 complex by year’s end. - PHOTO COURTESY BOX STREET ALL DAY
  • Photo Courtesy Box Street All Day
  • Box Street All Day will open in SA’s Hemisfair ’68 complex by year’s end.
Long-awaited downtown restaurant Box Street All Day is expected to open its doors by year's end.

But for those who can't wait, chef-owner Edward Garcia and and co-owner Daniel Treviño will offer a sneak peek at the casual, chef-driven concept's menu via a Saturday, August 21 pop-up.



The event will feature bubbles and brunch items from Garcia’s upcoming Box Street All Day menu, which he says can be described as “American-eclectic.”

“We like to interpret food however we want to," Garcia told the Current. "That’s not to say there’s going to be any ‘fusion,’ but it’s definitely going to be brunch-heavy. We like to play with food, and we like to eat, so I think that’s what really drives this menu."

Dishes available at the pop-up will include a Scotch egg with breakfast sausage from local butcher Swine House, and bacon jam sliders featuring ground brisket patties and American cheese on house-made milk buns served with the eatery's namesake fries.

The Box Fries are a staple of the flagship food truck and catering business Box Street Social, recognized as the nation's fourth-best food truck back in 2019.

The pop-up will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Espee Pavilion, the east-of-downtown entertainment venue previously known as Sunset Station. Tickets cost $85 and include a cocktail hour with bubbly tipples, a five-course brunch and tunes from local DJ Despeinada.

Garcia and Treviño teamed up with local designer Caroline Garcia-Bowman to create Box Street All Day, a 3,600-square-foot space in downtown’s Hemisfair complex. The new venture will offer hearty brunch fare and other amenities not yet tapped in the area, such as a small market and coffee program.

“We’ll have both a bar and coffee program, so a large chunk of our indoor space will be bar seating, but we’re also going to have a bottle shop inside, with some cool grab-and-go boutique wines and beers, as well as some grab-and-go food items,” Garcia-Bowman said.

