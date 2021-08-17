Owner of San Antonio's El Remedio food trucks plans Mexican sushi concept

click to enlarge
-
Instagram / elremedio_sa
-
SA-based birria and mariscos spot El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept.
San Antonio birria and mariscos food truck operator El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept, featuring 10 types of rolls packed with items including chicken, beef, shrimp, crab and cheese.
El Remedio owner Joshua Palacios told news site MySA
that the newest mobile kitchen in his three-vehicle fleet will be dedicated to Mexican sushi.
“It's not going to be a traditional sushi roll," he added. "It's delicious. I'm happy we're bringing them to San Antonio."
Sinaloa-style sushi was likely developed by Mexican cooks who worked at U.S. Japanese restaurants and introduced the style to cities such as Culiacán and Hermosillo, food-focused site eater.com reports
.
click image
-
Facebook / El Remedio SA
-
SA-based birria and mariscos spot El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept.
Palacios said he hasn't yet seen the Mexican sushi concept in the Alamo City, but judging by the reaction he's seen online, local diners are ready.
"We're very excited, it's something new here," he told the news site. "We haven't even started and it's already booming."
Palacios expects the new truck, which will also serve other types of seafood, to be complete in two months. He hasn't yet announced where it will be located.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.