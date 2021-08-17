Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Owner of San Antonio's El Remedio food trucks plans Mexican sushi concept

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 12:39 PM

click to enlarge SA-based birria and mariscos spot El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept. - INSTAGRAM / ELREMEDIO_SA
  • Instagram / elremedio_sa
  • SA-based birria and mariscos spot El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept.
San Antonio birria and mariscos food truck operator El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept, featuring 10 types of rolls packed with items including chicken, beef, shrimp, crab and cheese.

El Remedio owner Joshua Palacios told news site MySA that the newest mobile kitchen in his three-vehicle fleet will be dedicated to Mexican sushi.



“It's not going to be a traditional sushi roll," he added. "It's delicious. I'm happy we're bringing them to San Antonio."

Sinaloa-style sushi was likely developed by Mexican cooks who worked at U.S. Japanese restaurants and introduced the style to cities such as Culiacán and Hermosillo, food-focused site eater.com reports.

click image SA-based birria and mariscos spot El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept. - FACEBOOK / EL REMEDIO SA
  • Facebook / El Remedio SA
  • SA-based birria and mariscos spot El Remedio will soon debut a mobile Sinaloa-style sushi concept.
Palacios said he hasn't yet seen the Mexican sushi concept in the Alamo City, but judging by the reaction he's seen online, local diners are ready.

"We're very excited, it's something new here," he told the news site. "We haven't even started and it's already booming."

Palacios expects the new truck, which will also serve other types of seafood, to be complete in two months. He hasn't yet announced where it will be located.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

River-Level Revamp: Hotel Contessa’s upgraded Ambler Texas Kitchen isn’t just pretty to look at
When Garrett T. Capps sings about loving San Antonio, best believe he means it
Here We Go Again: How bad is San Antonio’s new wave of COVID infections? The choice is yours.
Fast and furious filmmakers will screen movies Wednesday at San Antonio’s 48-Hour Film Fest
The Texas Biennial lands in San Antonio with a program exploring race, immigration and activism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. These San Antonio bars are serving Yuengling as the cult beer makes its Texas debut on Monday Read More

  2. Highly anticipated San Antonio eatery Box Street All Day to hold sneak peek pop-up this weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio-based Whataburger the latest food chain to get in on the branded apparel trend Read More

  4. TABC threatens to pull licenses from Texas eateries requiring proof of vaccination for entry Read More

  5. Olla Express Café the sole San Antonio business to contend for H-E-B’s Quest for Texas Best prize Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11th, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation