Wednesday, August 18, 2021

San Antonio’s far North Side to gain Texas comfort food staple Kerbey Lane Cafe

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM

Austin favorite Kerbey Lane Cafe will come to San Antonio.
  • Instagram / kerbeylanecafe
  • Austin favorite Kerbey Lane Cafe will come to San Antonio.
Folks looking for a taste of hearty comfort food may soon have one more spot to frequent: longtime Austin staple Kerbey Lane Cafe has set its sights on the Alamo City for a future expansion.

Regulatory filings show a San Antonio location of the restaurant is planned for 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, near Velvet Taco and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, news site MySA reports. The comfort food enterprise currently operates locations in Austin and Round Rock and also has an upcoming San Marcos location.



Kerbey Lane Cafe's made-from-scratch items — including waffles, breakfast platters and homestyle entrees — have been Austin staples since the original restaurant’s opening in 1980. The eatery also offers a seasonal menu featuring items such as lemon-poppyseed French toast and watermelon-tomato gazpacho.

The San Antonio expansion hasn't been publicly announced, and MySA was unable to reach representatives for comment. Filing details estimate that the Loop 1604 location should be complete in March of 2022.

