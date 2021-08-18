San Antonio's new Gravves Coffee bringing spooky vibes to St. Mary’s Strip

click image
Gravves Coffee is bringing spoopy vibes to the St. Mary’s Strip.
Folks on the lookout for a hauntingly good cup of coffee, take note. Gravves Coffee is now serving up colorful, Halloween-worthy specialty brews on the St. Mary's Strip, MySA reports
The San Antonio-based — but Salem, Massachusetts-inspired — mobile coffee spot slings alternative drinks such as the The Forest Dweller, a mossy colored brew that features fragrant leaves from the Southeast Asian pandan plant and a nutty, taro-like flavor, according to the news site.
The new business' witchy, New England-esque aesthetic is the brainchild of owner and El Salvador native Mauricio Cruz and his childhood friend, cafe manager Daniel Contreras. The pair created the brand in 2018, operating from home and supplying local establishments such as Wong's Bodega and Sari-Sari with their wares.
Indeed, those two shops still sell Gravves’ pre-made, bottled versions of the ube, pandan and vanilla lavender elixir lattes.
The mobile coffee stop is open Tuesday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at 2410 N. St. Mary's St. Gravves' caffeine fiends have free range to use adjacent bar Rumble's outdoor seating.
