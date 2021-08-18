USA Today names San Antonio's Cottonwood Wine Tours one of nation's 10 best wine tours

click image
-
Instagram / cottonwoodwinetours
-
Cottonwood Wine Tours has been voted one of the ten Best Wine Tours in the nation by USA Today.
San Antonio-based Cottonwood Wine Tours has landed the 10th-place slot on USA Today's
recent roundup of the nation's best wine tours.
Owned and operated by husand-and-wife team Matthew and Brandy Garcia, the company rounded out a USA Today 10Best
list of the top wine-centric tour providers. The newspaper based the list on the tours' quality of transportation, guides and other amenities.
“Cottonwood Wine Tours, headquartered in San Antonio, provides group excursions to Texas Hill Country wineries and vineyards,” the ranking states. “A wide variety of tour options are available from three to eight hours in length, with visits to several wineries and towns such as Fredericksburg and Comfort. All tours include snacks, tasting fees and a knowledgeable tour guide.”
According to the Cottonwood Wine Tours website
, the Texas wine industry has evolved dramatically over the past decade, quickly becoming the second most-visited wine region in the United States.
The sustainability-driven Cottonwood strives to use renewable and alternative fuels to reduce carbon emissions. It was the lone Texas outfit included on the list.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.