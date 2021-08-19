San Antonio’s Roadmap Brewing donates more than $10,000 to global mental health initiative

click image
Roadmap Brewing has raised more than $10,000 for global mental health initiative.
Roadmap Brewing Co. has joined the fight against mental health stigmas in a big way, raising nearly $11,000 through the Things We Don’t Say: Craft Beer for Mental Health
initiative.
The downtown-area business joined forces with other beer makers across the globe to release a special collaborative IPA as part of the program, which invites independent brewers to “smash the stigma surrounding mental health.”
The cause is a personal one for Roadmap owner Dustin Baker, whose childhood best friend Chase suffered from depression and took his own life at the age of 12.
In a Monday Facebook post
, Baker said that Roadmap raised $10,876 to split between nonprofits Hope For the Day and Solace House, which offer free mental health services to help prevent suicide. Chase's family chose Solace House to be one of the beneficiaries.
“We may be sold out of TWDS but the work doesn't end there... The conversation still needs to be had, and we encourage you to continue to move it forward,” Baker said in his post. “If you or someone you know is going through anything — please remember that ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay.’”
Roadmap raised its donation through proceeds from its IPA, which went on sale in June. A matching donation came from a longtime supporter of the brewery.
Roadmap used Chase’s original artwork on the label design for the IPA.
