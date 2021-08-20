San Antonio’s Cereal Killer Sweets launches walk-up sweet shop called C.K.S. Pastry House

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy C.K.S. Pastry House

Cereal Killer Sweets launches new concept C.K.S. Pastry House.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy C.K.S. Pastry House

C.K.S. Pastry House Pizza Croissants

The minds behind the ginormous and over-the-top creations of Cereal Killer Sweets have launched a new walk-up shop in Castle Hills called C.K.S. Pastry House.The Cereal Killer crew is offering more than just their namesake puffed rice cereal treats at the fledgling spot, however. The shop's menu includes hybrid croissant muffins, dubbed "cruffins," along with French choux pastries and savory items such as pizza croissants."We are always innovating and staying on trends to find new things to bring to the San Antonio area," co-owner Megan Morales said in a release. "We all have different backgrounds and are continually exploring new inspirations.”C.K.S. Pastry House offers a rotating menu of items for in-store purchase or pick-up, Thursday through Saturday. Limited delivery services are available Thursdays and Fridays within a 10-mile radius. Minimum orders of $20 are required for delivery.The shop, located at 1031 Patricia Dr., is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.