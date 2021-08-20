Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 20, 2021

San Antonio’s Ida Claire to host six-course pairing dinner featuring Balcones Distillery spirits

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 12:13 PM

click image Ida Claire will host six-course pairing dinner featuring Balcones Distillery spirits. - INSTAGRAM / IDACLAIRESA
  • Instagram / idaclairesa
  • Ida Claire will host six-course pairing dinner featuring Balcones Distillery spirits.
Kitschy Southern-inspired eatery Ida Claire will hold a six-course dinner showcasing amber spirits produced by Waco-based Balcones Distillery.

Executive Chef Nels Christensen's menu for the Tuesday, August 24 will include items such as seared scallops with marcona almonds, fried capers and an apple cider glaze.



The scallop dish will be paired with a Honey Pot cocktail, made with Balcones Pot Still Bourbon, yellow Chartreuse, lavender bitters, citrus infused honey and Yellow Rose IPA. Yep, that’s beer and bourbon in one cocktail.

Other tipples on the menu include Balcones’ rum, Brimstone smoked whisky, rye and Single Malt Barrel Pick.

Tickets for the limited-seating event run $110 per person. Seats for the 7 p.m. dinner can be reserved by calling the restaurant.

