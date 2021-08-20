Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 20, 2021

Texas-based Sommelier Rania Zayyat named one of Wine Enthusiast’s 40 Under 40

Posted By on Fri, Aug 20, 2021 at 9:14 AM

click image 34-year-old Rania Zayyat has been named one of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021. - INSTAGRAM / LIFTCOLLECTIVEORG
  • Instagram / liftcollectiveorg
  • 34-year-old Rania Zayyat has been named one of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021.
Rania Zayyat, a 34-year-old Austin wine guru, has been named one of Wine Enthusiast magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemakers of 2021 for her advocacy work to promote gender equality in the wine industry.

Zayyat, an advanced sommelier, founded the annual Wonder Women of Wine conference in 2018 to celebrate diversity and bring balance to the industry. The organization has since expanded and rebranded the Lift Collective, a multi-channel platform that offers scholarship opportunities and mentorship.



The 20-year veteran of the hospitality industry currently serves as the wine director of Austin’s Bufalina, where she facilitated a pandemic pivot  via the launch of an e-commerce platform and wine club to promote the restaurant's massive list of natural wines.

