Monday, August 23, 2021

San Antonio chefs still in the running on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns hosting Monday watch party

Posted By on Mon, Aug 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge SA native Antonio Ruiz (L) and Emilie Hersh compete on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns. - COURTESY ANTONIO RUIZ AND EMILIE HERSH
  • Courtesy Antonio Ruiz and Emilie Hersh
  • SA native Antonio Ruiz (L) and Emilie Hersh compete on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns.
San Antonio chefs Emily Hersh and Antonio Ruiz are still giving Gordon Ramsay hell on his Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns cooking show — and they're inviting local fans to a Monday watch party to cheer them on during the newst episode.

Hersh and Ruiz — from Jason Dady’s Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden and Texas Bistro in New Braunfels, respectively — are among the eight remaining competitors duking it out for a head chef position at the luxe Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas.



Texas Bistro at Park View, where SA native Ruiz regularly casts his culinary magic, will host a watch party Monday, August 23, from 5-9 p.m. The New American eatery is located at 1932 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels.

While there's not a charge for admission to the party, folks looking to meet the two competitive culinarians must make reservations to attend.

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns started with 18 chefs ages 23 and younger. Hersh and Ruiz will continue to fight for the prize Mondays at 7 p.m. on Fox.

