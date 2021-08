San Antonio chefs still in the running on Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns hosting Monday watch party

click to enlarge Courtesy Antonio Ruiz and Emilie Hersh

SA native Antonio Ruiz (L) and Emilie Hersh compete on Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns.

San Antonio chefs Emily Hersh and Antonio Ruiz are still giving Gordon Ramsay hell on hiscooking show — and they're inviting local fans to a Monday watch party to cheer them on during the newst episode. Hersh and Ruiz — from Jason Dady’s Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden and Texas Bistro in New Braunfels, respectively — are among the eight remaining competitors duking it out for a head chef position at the luxe Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas.Texas Bistro at Park View, where SA native Ruiz regularly casts his culinary magic, will host a watch party Monday, August 23, from 5-9 p.m. The New American eatery is located at 1932 S. Seguin Ave. in New Braunfels.While there's not a charge for admission to the party, folks looking to meet the two competitive culinarians must make reservations to attend.started with 18 chefs ages 23 and younger. Hersh and Ruiz will continue to fight for the prize Mondays at 7 p.m. on Fox.