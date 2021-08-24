Tuesday, August 24, 2021
San Antonio-based Shotgun House Roasters’ fresh chai now being sold at Central Market stores
By Nina Rangel
on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Photo Courtesy / Shotgun House Roasters
Shotgun House Roasters’ fresh chai concentrate is now available at Central Market.
Caffeine fiends now have another San Antonio-produced option when shopping at fancy AF grocery chain Central Market.
Downtown-area Shotgun House Roasters has landed its fresh chai concentrate on the shelves of the upscale supermarket concept owned by Texas grocery giant H-E-B.
The roastery alerted fans to the development in its emailed newsletter, announcing that both its original and unsweetened concentrates are now a year-round fixture at all ten Central Market stores. The concentrates are made with natural ingredients, including fresh ginger, whole spices and pure cane sugar.
The 16-ounce Shotgun House bottles are listed on San Antonio's Central Market website
at $9.99 each. The concentrates are also available directly from the roastery, located inside artisan and entrepreneur space Warehouse 5, at 1333 Buena Vista St.
