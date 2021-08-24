San Antonio’s Freetail Brewing introduces Texas horny toad can as part of conservation program

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy San Antonio Zoo
Freetail's newest Conserveza cans feature the Texas horned lizard.
San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. has unveiled a new can design as part of its Conserveza beer series, which supports global wildlife conservation programs.
This go-round — the craft brewer's fourth can design in the series — features a true Texas icon: the Texas horned lizard, or horny toad.
Freetail’s Conserveza program, launched in 2017, donates a portion of sales from each case of its American blonde ale to conservation programs. In October of 2020, the brewer and its distributor, Silver Eagle Beverages, donated $10,000
to the International Elephant Foundation (IEF).
The series is part of an ongoing partnership with the San Antonio Zoo, whose Center for Conservation and Research works to restore the horny toad population by working with private landowners to introduce zoo-hatched lizards to areas where the species had previously disappeared.
Past editions of the Freetail's Conserveza cans featured the Mexican freetail bat — the brewery's mascot — as well as monarch butterflies, reticulated giraffes and jaguars.
Freetail is one of the first craft brewers to support a conservation effort by donating a portion of its proceeds to zoo-supported global wildlife conservation programs, according to brewery officials.
