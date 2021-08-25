Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

San Antonio-born Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee now available at Central Market, some H-E-B stores

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee is now available at local H-E-B stores and Central Market locations across the state. - PHOTO COURTESY QUICK SIP COLD BREW COFFEE
  • Photo Courtesy Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee
  • Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee is now available at local H-E-B stores and Central Market locations across the state.
Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee — a single-origin java brand born on a San Antonio college campus — is now available at 16 local H-E-B supermarkets, as well as all of the grocer's Central Market locations.

The Alamo City-based company purports to be Texas' first and only cold-brew black coffee brand to create each of its three varieties with a single type of bean from a specific part of the globe. Its products are also sugar- and dairy-free.



Co-founders Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman and Selena Davila developed Quick Sip four years ago in their dorm rooms at Trinity University.

"Our goal is to spread the love of craft coffee as far and as wide as we can by making it approachable," Hurrell-Zitelman said in a news release.
As part of duo's goal to "demystify craft coffee," Quick Sip's flavors are designed with the beginner, intermediate and "pro" coffee consumers in mind.

click to enlarge Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee co-founders Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman and Selena Davila show off shipments of their product. - PHOTO COURTESY QUICK SIP COLD BREW COFFEE
  • Photo Courtesy Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee
  • Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee co-founders Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman and Selena Davila show off shipments of their product.
For example, the brand's Texican blend, a brew of Mexican beans ground with cinnamon, may appeal to beginners looking to expand beyond flavored coffees.

Meanwhile, its Middle Man brew is made with Guatemalan beans that deliver more of a punch, and its Native brew uses Ethiopian beans that create complex and bold flavors, including berries and dark chocolate, designed to appeal to experienced java junkies.

