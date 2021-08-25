San Antonio startup Wholesome Meats will supply sustainable beef to Texas grocer H-E-B

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Wholesome Meats

San Antonio-based startup Wholesome Meats will supply beef to grocery giant H-E-B in a deal the companies said will raise the mainstream profile of meat not produced on factory farms.Wholesome Meats partners with a network of small, independent ranchers who adhere to strict protocols designed to protect the land and ensure better treatment of animals. Those include rotational use of pastures, which promotes the animals' natural behavior.In a written statement, Wholesome Meats said its practices improve sustainability, animal welfare and the nutrition in the beef it raises.“H-E-B has always been at the top of our list for potential partners,” Wholesome Meats CEO Kent Wuthrich said in a release. “They are consistently paving the way for the grocery industry, and we’re excited to see how our products perform on store shelves. We believe that H-E-B customers want a sustainable choice and are thrilled to be working with such a forward-thinking grocer.”Wholesome Meats' initial offerings — which include ground beef and ground beef hamburger patties — are available now in more than a dozen San Antonio H-E-B locations.