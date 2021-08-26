Plant-based pizzeria Verve Pie will open Friday in Northeast San Antonio

click image
Instagram / vervepie
Verve Pie will hold a grand opening Friday, August 27.
San Antonio community will gain another vegan eatery this week with the opening of Verve Pie
, a new spot in Cibolo that purports to be the area’s first 100% plant-based restaurant specializing in pizza and ice cream.
The new spot will hold a grand opening Friday, August 27 at 313 Schneider Drive in the northeastern suburbs. Staff will serve up its eight pizza varieties, salads, coconut-based ice cream and signature cocktails. That’s right, this pizzeria has a full bar.
“Verve Pie has been a long time in the making,” co-founder Adriana Messina said in a release.“We specifically worked with a meat-eating chef to help create our pizza and ice cream menu, to develop a flavor that would satisfy traditional pizza and ice cream enthusiasts. We welcome both vegans and meat-eaters to Verve Pie.”
Verve's signature pizzas include its Everything Bagel pie, which features garlic aioli, avocado spread, cream cheese, shaved red onion, seasoned fresh tomatoes and everything seasoning. Four pies featuring plant-based meats such as pepperoni, Italian sausage and ground beef are also available.
The eatery's coconut-based ice cream flavors include salted caramel pecan, berry basil, lemon thyme and cookies and cream.
The grand opening will run 5-9 p.m. and feature contests, prizes, DJ sets and buy-one-get-one half off pizza deals. Following the event, the shop will be open 3-9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and Friday and 3-10 p.m. Saturday.
