Vegan cheeseburger joint Blissful Burgers has reopened near San Antonio's Medical Center
By Nina Rangel
on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 10:03 AM
San Antonio Vegan eatery Blissful Burgers has reopened near the Medical Center.
Vegan cheeseburger haven Blissful Burgers has pulled up its Southtown roots and planted itself in Northwest San Antonio.
Following a summer hiatus
that ran June to mid-August, the plant-based eatery has reopened at 5714 Evers Road, near the Medical Center. When the business shuttered its 3950 S. Zarzamora St. location, the owners teased plans to reopen in remodeled location, but they didn't say where.
Now we know.
Fans will be happy to know Blissful is still serving up burgers, patty melts and Bhilly sandos — its vegan take on the Philly cheesesteak — based on Beyond Burger vegan meat. It also sells vegan hot dogs, chili and Beyond Meat chik’n tenders.
The new location is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
