Friday, August 27, 2021

Just days after grand opening, San Antonio’s first Mochinut location closes temporarily

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 1:13 PM

Mochinut has closed temporarily.
  • Instagram / mochinut_sa
  • Mochinut has closed temporarily.
L.A.-based chain Mochinut opened its first San Antonio location just last week, but announced a temporary closure on Wednesday, citing a lack of “crucial equipment.”

The new spot took to Instagram to alert amped fans to the closure, anticipating a two-week wait for reopening.



Prior to the announcement of the extended closure, the spot had closed on Tuesday for maintenance.


Mochinut serves up fluffy, Korean-style doughnuts in flavors such as raspberry, coffee, guava, matcha, banana and ube — or mashed purple yam.

The snack shop, located at 5222 De Zavala Road, held a soft opening on Friday, August 20.

