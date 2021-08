San Antonio’s Olla Express Café will open brick and mortar location September 1

click image Instagram / ollaexpress

Olla Express Cafe owner Andrea Ley.

Olla Express Café will bring its traditional Mexican café de olla and other caffeinated wares to Northeast SA spot Los Patios, with plans to open September 1.Owner Andrea Ley is largely credited with introducing café de olla, a Mexican coffee prepared in a traditional earthen clay pot, to San Antonio in 2019. Along with the namesake brew, Olla Express also incorporated then-underutilized flavors such as piloncillo, rompope, mazapan, cajeta, cardamom, chile and cacao.Olla Express Café just competed to have its bottled raw piloncillo syrup added to grocery company H-E-B's store shelves across Texas via the company's Quest for Texas Best contest. Olla Express Café was the sole San Antonio-based contender in this year’s competition, but did not snag the grand prize.To prepare for the grand opening, the mobile café — which usually posts up at Morningstar Storage at 6366 Babcock Road — will be closed this weekend, August 27-29.Operating hours for the brick and mortar space have yet to be released. Owner Ley was unavailable for comment at press time.