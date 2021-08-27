Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, August 27, 2021

Slackers Arcade Bar to take over defunct Limelight space on San Antonio’s St. Mary’s Strip

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 9:21 AM

click image Slackers Arcade Bar will move into Limelight space on the St. Mary’s Strip. - INSTAGRAM / SLACKERSBARSA
  • Instagram / slackersbarsa
  • Slackers Arcade Bar will move into Limelight space on the St. Mary’s Strip.
Longtime downtown-area live music venue Limelight has closed, and arcade bar Slackers is set to move into the space, mySA reports.

Casey Lange, who owns the property, told the news site that the bar closed sometime in July.



Details on the migration of the arcade-focused drinkery are sparse, as Slackers spokesperson Frank Garza declined to make a comment to mySA with any information on the planned move.

Slackers currently operates a location — its third of four — at 2809 N St. Mary's Street, just down the street from Limelight.

